A transient is being held in the Yakima County jail after police said he attacked three people Monday evening outside Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Police were called to the Tieton Drive hospital around 7:35 p.m. for a report of a man attacking a woman in the parking lot.
A woman told police she was sitting in her sport utility vehicle when the suspect came up, reached through the open driver’s side window and started choking her, according to a probable cause affidavit. She did not know her attacker, the affidavit said.
Police said the woman’s voice sounded raspy because of the attack.
Another man heard the woman’s screams for help and came to her aid, yelling at the suspect, the affidavit said. The man said the suspect picked up a softball-sized rock and swung it at him, the affidavit said, but he was able to twice dodge his blows.
Another woman said when she tried to break up the fight, the suspect twice tried to punch her, the affidavit said.
The suspect started walking away when hospital security arrived but was stopped by police, the affidavit said.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of vehicle prowl and fourth-degree assault.
During a preliminary appearance hearing Tuesday, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $10,000.
