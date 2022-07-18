A Mabton man is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say he shot a man at his home Sunday night.
Jon Ray Bonewell Jr., 47, was expected to appear Monday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.
Deputies were called to Bonewell’s home in the 5300 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road in Mabton for a shooting around 7:40 p.m. There, they found 30-year-old Mathew James Rand of Grandview dead with a gunshot wound, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office.
Rand came into Bonewell’s home uninvited, and Bonewell ordered him out, got a shotgun and went outside with Rand, according to the affidavit. Bonewell told deputies that Rand said he was going to shoot him, and that Rand had pointed a gun at him.
When Rand refused to drop his gun, Bonewell shot him once, the affidavit said.
Deputies said Bonewell was selling stolen goods for Rand, and that Rand was upset because Bonewell was not selling enough of them, the affidavit said.
Bonewell has a prior felony conviction and is barred from possessing firearms.
In addition to second-degree murder, Bonewell is also being held on suspicion of first-degree unlawful firearms possession.
Rand’s death is the 18th homicide in Yakima County this year.
