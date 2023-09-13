Two Lower Valley men are being held in the Yakima County jail in connection with an attack on a man at a Toppenish motel Friday.
Toppenish police were called around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 900 block of Adams Avenue for a man who had been stabbed. The 42-year-old man told police he had been stabbed at the El Corral motel, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the affidavit said.
Officers believe the victim was attacked because he is a registered sex offender, the affidavit said.
Police found multiple blood drops outside one of the rooms and on the west side of Frontage Road and saw two men come out of the room. While looking at security camera footage, police identified one of the men, a 28-year-old Wapato man, as the person who stabbed the victim and placed him under arrest on suspicion of first-degree assault.
When taking the suspect to a police car, he tried to run off, and police recommended a possible third-degree escape charge.
The security video showed the victim come out of the room with his knees bent and surrounded by three or four other men, the affidavit said, with the 28-year-old suspect kicking the victim and stabbing him.
During a Monday preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Amy Yarger argued for the $150,000 bail set over the weekend to be maintained. She said the man has a prior history of first-degree robbery and a pattern of using deadly weapons.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry argued for a lower bail, noting that $150,000 was well out of the suspect’s reach. She said he has family in the area, and that a $100,000 bail may be slightly more affordable.
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch maintained the bail, pointing out that the allegation of an escape attempt did not suggest he would be likely to appear at future hearings if he were not in custody, as well as the potential threat to the community.
While looking for a vehicle in an unrelated incident at the motel Sunday, a Toppenish police officer spotted a man he recognized from the video of the stabbing, according to the affidavit. In the video, that man kneed the victim in the back of the head, knocking him into a wall, the affidavit said, and joined with others in punching and kicking the victim.
When the man spotted the officer, he turned and walked away, the affidavit said, and the officer drove up to him and told him he was not free to leave. The man pulled away when the officer grabbed his wrist and tried to get away, the affidavit said, prompting the officer to shoot the man with his electric stun gun.
The officer fired stun-gun probes into the man twice, the second time caused the man to fall to the ground, but he pulled the probes out and refused to follow orders, the affidavit said. The officer then used the gun in “drive mode,” with the electrical contacts directly on the man, who grabbed the gun, according to the affidavit, but the officer was able to regain control of the device and handcuff the man.
The 44-year-old Toppenish man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault for the attack, attempting to disarm a police officer and resisting arrest.
At his preliminary hearing Monday, Yarger asked Tutsch to set bail at $50,000, noting a criminal history going back to the 1990s, while Derry asked that he be released on court supervision, as his most recent criminal offense was in 2013 and he had family ties to the community.
Tutsch set bail at $50,000, as the pretrial assessment showed he had a low likelihood of appearing for court hearings if he were let out, as well as the allegation that he tried to get away from the officer who arrested him.
