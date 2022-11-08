A lockdown at Davis High School in Yakima was lifted after 30 minutes Tuesday after police determined there wasn't a threat nearby.
Davis High School in Yakima went into secure and teach mode, followed by a lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the Yakima Police Department received word of a firearm in the area. The lockdown was lifted after officers determined it was Airsoft gun, police officials said. No one was hurt.
YPD officers found a vehicle with six young people in it at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Pine Street, about a block away from campus, according to a Yakima School District message sent home to parents.
The vehicle had six people inside, all minors, said YPD public information officer Yvette Inzunza. Five of them were Davis students, district communications director Kirsten Fitterer confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The people in the car had an Airsoft gun with them, Inzunza said. YPD questioned and released them.
School officials placed the high school in secure and teach mode at 2:12 p.m., which then became a lockdown as police investigated, the message said.
When dismissal time arrived at 2:35 p.m., police directed traffic around the school, the message said. The lockdown ended at 2:48 p.m.
