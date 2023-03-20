Klickitat County sheriff’s detectives are looking for an Oregon man they say killed two Yakima people and tried to burn their bodies.
Klickitat County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for John Scott Raczykowski, 31, of Rufus, Ore., on two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Elisha Ann King, 34, and Jeremy Allen Wyatt, 35, Thursday.
A second man has been arrested and charged with assisting with disposing of the bodies, according to court records and Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer.
King and Wyatt’s bodies were discovered Thursday night off Pumphouse Road south of Toppenish, Songer said.
A bystander saw smoke on the ridge and went to investigate when two vehicles sped past him, Songer said. The bystander was able to get a plate number on one of the vehicles, and discovered the burning bodies.
An autopsy performed in Yakima County determined that both victims were shot in the head and were homicide victims, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
The FBI processed the scene where the bodies were found Songer said. The FBI typically investigates serious crimes committed on the Yakama reservation, but the investigation was turned over to Klickitat County after determining the victims were not Native Americans and the killing occurred near Goldendale.
Songer said additional evidence was found off U.S. Highway 97 near Toppenish and the scene of the shooting was found on Box Canyon Road near Goldendale. He said detectives are still investigating possible motives, but said the killings could possibly be drug related.
At the time of her death, King was wanted on warrants out of Yakima County Superior Court for failure to appear in drug court, where she was referred after being charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police, possession of stolen property, possessing a vehicle theft tool, forgery and second-degree identity theft.
Court records show Wyatt completed the drug court program in December, after being referred on charges of second-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, second-degree identity theft, eluding, and second-degree stolen property possession.
FBI agents, a Klickitat deputy and a Goldendale police officer located one of the vehicles involved and arrested two people. One of them, 57-year-old Larry Duane Kleven, has been charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and destroying physical evidence.
The other person in the car was not associated with the shooting or the burning of the bodies, Songer said, but was arrested on an unrelated warrant.
Authorities then identified Raczkyowski as the suspected shooter, according to a Klickitat County sheriff’s news release. The Mid-Columbia and The Dalles SWAT teams were called to arrest Raczykowski at his home, but he left 20 minutes before authorities arrived, the release said.
Songer said Raczykowski is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him.
He is described as 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with green eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Klickitat County sheriff’s Detective Tim Neher at 509-773-4455 or the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management at 509-773-4545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.