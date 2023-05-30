Prosecutors have filed two second-degree assault charges against a Kirkland man in connection with a Terrace Heights shooting that left him and another man wounded.
Daniel Glenn Holtzclaw, 61, was charged Thursday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 6.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to a Marsh Road home around 9:45 p.m. May 20 after a report of an assault with a weapon and found a man who had been hit in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Holtzclaw had left the scene, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Holtzclaw’s son told police the incident began when his father was upset that his brother did not pay attention to him at a birthday party, the affidavit said, and he tried to calm down the elder Holtzclaw. Instead, Holtzclaw pushed him.
A family friend who lived in a trailer at the property tried to defuse the situation, the affidavit said, but Holtzclaw threatened to burn down the man’s trailer.
At that point, Holtzclaw said he was going to get a gun and shoot his son, the affidavit said. The suspect came out of a motor home with a gun and fired four to five shots at the ground where his son was standing about 15 to 30 feet away, the affidavit said.
One of those shots ricocheted and struck the other man in the left leg, and he returned fire, striking Holtzclaw in the shoulder, the affidavit said. The man told deputies that he didn’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, and that he and the suspect’s son were both in fear for their lives, the affidavit said.
Holtzclaw, who got medical attention outside Yakima County, was booked into the Yakima County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
