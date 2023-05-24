A Kirkland man is accused of shooting another man during a fight over a family birthday party.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to a Marsh Road home around 9:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of an assault with a weapon. The suspect had been hit in the shoulder by a gunshot and the victim was hit in the leg, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect’s son told police the incident began when his father was upset that his brother did not pay attention to him at a birthday party, the affidavit said, and he tried to calm down his father. Instead, the suspect pushed him. A family friend who lived in a trailer at the property tried to defuse the situation, the affidavit said, but the suspect threatened to burn down the man’s trailer.
At that point, the suspect said he was going to get a gun and shoot his son, the affidavit said. The suspect came out of a motor home with a gun and fired four to five shots at the ground where his son was standing about 15 to 30 feet away, the affidavit said.
One of those shots ricocheted and struck the other man in the left leg, and he returned fire, striking the suspect in the shoulder, the affidavit said. The man told deputies that he didn’t know what the suspect’s intentions were, and that he and the suspect’s son were both in fear for their lives, the affidavit said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail Monday on suspicion of first- and fourth-degree assault, felony harassment and reckless endangerment.
At a Tuesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup sought $25,000 bail based on the nature of the crime.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the suspect is actually the victim in the case. The incident started when the suspect asked the man to move off the property, and the suspect was trying to disarm his son when he was shot him in the arm.
She asked that the suspect be released on pretrial supervision, with permission to go back to Kirkland.
But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught set bail at $25,000. He said the facts of the case were “extremely concerning” and that a no-contact order would not address those concerns. If he posts bail, the suspect is allowed to go back to King County, Naught said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.