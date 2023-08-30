Prosecutors have charged a Kennewick man with second-degree malicious mischief, accusing him of ramming a Yakima police officer’s vehicle.
Drew Jacob Nordstrom, 35, was also charged in Yakima County Superior Court with obstructing police and third-degree theft, the latter charge stemming from his theft of beer from a Fruitvale Boulevard convenience store Aug. 24.
Officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Blvd. for a report of a theft around 3:25 a.m. that morning. A store employee told police that a shirtless man came into the store, and when he told the man to put a shirt on, the man went to a beer cooler, damaged the door and took a $19.99 12-pack of beer, according to a probable cause affidavit, and left in a car without paying.
While police were responding to the convenience store, Officer Curtis Oja said he spotted the suspect’s vehicle, the affidavit said.
Oja spotted the vehicle heading south on North 16th Avenue and then making an erratic right turn on to West Yakima Avenue from the left-turn lane, the affidavit said. Oja turned on his overhead lights and tried to stop Nordstrom near Park Avenue, but Nordstrom turned around and hit Oja’s police vehicle head-on, pushing the front pusher bars back into the bumper, causing $1,200 worth of damage, the affidavit said.
After the crash, Nordstrom got out and started walking away with his hands up, refusing to stop at Oja’s repeated commands, the affidavit said. Oja used a stun gun to keep Nordstrom from fleeing the scene, the affidavit said.
Arriving officers found Nordstrom on the ground, with Oja, who was uninjured, standing near him holding a stun gun, the affidavit said. Police observed that Nordstrom had a strong alcohol odor on him, was having mood swings and was repeating himself, the affidavit said.
Nordstrom, Oja said, was holding a can of beer in his hand just before he hit Oja’s car, the affidavit said.
Nordstrom is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
