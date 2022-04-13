Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old Kennewick man with vehicular assault in connection with an April 7 crash that left two children injured.
Travis James Stevenson also was charged Tuesday with eluding police, felony hit-and-run causing injury and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
In charging documents, prosecutors allege that Stevenson was under the influence of an intoxicant when the Chevrolet Avalanche he was driving crashed into the side of a minivan at the intersection of South Naches Avenue and East Walnut Street.
A Yakima police officer spotted the Avalanche, which had been reported stolen, at South First Street and East Walnut Street. The officer tried to stop the vehicle as it headed west on West Yakima Avenue, but the driver cut through a parking lot and sped off, according to court documents.
The officer turned off his lights due to the number of pedestrians in the area but continued to watch the Avalanche as it sped through the parking lot and back through downtown, eventually getting on to South Naches Avenue at East Chestnut Avenue.
Stevenson, police said, was driving about 50 mph in a 25-mph zone when he ran a stoplight at East Walnut Street and hit the minivan broadside, court documents said. An officer unsuccessfully tried to stop traffic before the crash, according to court documents.
Stevenson was arrested as he tried to run from the scene.
A 2-year-old girl in the van was taken to a hospital with a concussion, severe cuts to her chin, face and back of her head, while a 5-year-old boy had minor injuries, police said.
A YPD officer also was injured when one of the vehicles in the crash spun and hit his vehicle, Capt. Jay Seely said earlier.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.
At the time of his arrest, Stevenson had a warrant for his arrest on drug charges out of Benton County Superior Court. He has multiple prior convictions for third-degree assault, according to court documents.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
