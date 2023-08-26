Yakima police say a Kennewick man accused of shoplifting beer from a Fruitvale Boulevard convenience store rammed a police vehicle Thursday.
Officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Blvd. for a report of a theft around 3:25 a.m. A store employee told police that a shirtless man came into the store, and when he told the man to put a shirt on, the man went to a beer cooler, damaged the door and took a $19.99 12-pack of beer, according to a probable cause affidavit, and left in a car without paying.
While police were responding to the convenience store, Officer Curtis Oja said he spotted the suspect’s vehicle, the affidavit said, and shortly afterward said he had been rammed and had to use an electric stun gun to stop the other driver from fleeing.
Arriving officers found the suspect, identified as Drew Jacob Nordstrom, 35, on the ground, with Oja, who was uninjured, standing near him holding a stun gun, the affidavit said. Police noted that Nordstrom had a strong alcohol odor on him, was having mood swings and was repeating himself, the affidavit said.
Oja said he spotted the vehicle heading south on North 16th Avenue and then make an erratic right turn on to West Yakima Avenue from the left-turn lane, the affidavit said. Oja turned on his overhead lights and tried to stop Nordstrom near Park Avenue, but Nordstrom turned around and hit Oja’s police vehicle head-on, pushing the front pusher bars back into the bumper, causing $1,200 worth of damage, the affidavit said.
Nordstrom, Oja said, was holding a can of beer in his hand just before he hit Oja’s car, the affidavit said.
After the crash, Nordstrom got out and started walking away with his hands up, refusing to stop at Oja’s repeated commands, the affidavit said. Worried that Nordstrom might jump a fence and get away, Oja shot him with the stun gun.
Nordstrom was driving his wife’s car, the affidavit said, and had been involved in a domestic violence incident earlier in the evening.
He was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, second- and third-degree malicious mischief and driving under the influence.
At a Friday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Attorney Nicholas Barret said Nordstrom is facing a second strike under the state’s three-strikes law. His first second-degree assault conviction was a domestic-violence strangulation case.
With the pretrial assessment showing Nordstrom having a high likelihood of not appearing at future hearings and committing new crimes, Barret asked for $50,000 bail.
Defense attorney Melissa Derry said she didn’t have a chance to talk to Nordstrom and that she would defer to the court’s judgment.
“I have to say I have real concerns about community safety based on the allegations in this case,” Judge Elisabeth Tutsch said. “I understand that you are presumed innocent ... but the police officer’s vehicle was damaged, so that causes me concern. I have concerns about driving under the influence, because other innocent people could be hurt. I do have concerns that this could be related to domestic violence, and there is a history of domestic violence as well that could also harm other members of the community as well as the target.”
She set bail at $50,000. She also put a no-contact order protecting Nordstrom’s wife, as well as ordered him not to have contact with Oja or go to the 7-Eleven should he be released. When Nordstrom asked how long the order was in place, she said it was for the duration of the case.
Nordstrom also asked Tutsch how he could face a second-degree assault charge if nobody was hurt.
“So I’m not being charged with hurting anybody or anything like that?” Nordstrom asked.
Derry advised Nordstrom to talk with his court-appointed attorney later about the possible charges, while Tutsch reminded him that anything he said in open court could be used against him in the case.
