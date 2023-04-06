A 17-year-old accused of shooting at a driver on East Mead Avenue Wednesday will be tried as an adult.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf signed an order Thursday remanding the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, from juvenile court to Superior Court.
Under state law, juvenile courts automatically decline jurisdiction for suspects aged 16 and 17 who are facing “serious violent offenses” such as first-degree assault.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
Yakima police say the suspect fired at a car near the corner of East Mead and South Fair avenues shortly before 2 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit.
A man said he had turned on to South Fair Avenue from East Mead Avenue and saw the suspect and another teen standing at the corner, who he at first thought were his cousins, the affidavit said. When he drove back to talk to them, the suspect pulled a gun from a fanny pack and fired at him, the affidavit said.
The man was not injured, but there were several bullet holes on the driver’s side of the car, the affidavit said.
Police located the two and found a Rock Island Armory 1911 .45-caliber pistol in his pocket, the affidavit said. Officers also found eight .45-caliber shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
There were no court records indicating if the other juvenile, a 16-year-old was in custody.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center and is scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in Superior Court Friday afternoon.
