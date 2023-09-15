Citing concerns about retaliation, a juvenile court judge doubled the bail for a teenager accused of shooting a rival gang associate outside Eisenhower High School.
“Sometimes the safest thing is to keep him in custody,” Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf said during a Thursday preliminary appearance hearing. Reukauf boosted the 15-year-old’s bail from $250,000 to $500,000. The earlier bail was set in a warrant for his arrest.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Samantha Gouveia moved for increased bail, saying there were possible threats made to one witness to the shooting, as well as to the suspect. She also gave Reukauf a letter from the high school about concerns of possible retaliation.
Defense attorney Ulvar Klein said the teen was disappointed that he wouldn’t be going home, but he said there were no objections to the increased bail at this time.
“We’re not seeking release today,” Klein said. “The facts of the case are not those that get (a suspect) released today.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name criminal suspects who are tried in juvenile court.
The 15-year-old is charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with Tuesday’s shooting of a 14-year-old.
The victim and others were walking in the 4100 block of West Arlington Avenue, just south of the Eisenhower campus around 8 a.m. when a dark-colored car pulled up, and people inside it opened fire, according to a Yakima police affidavit.
A witness told police that one of the people in the car addressed the victim by a gang moniker, and the witness said that the teen was a supporter of a Norteño gang, the affidavit said. The witness also said the victim had a “beef” with a Sureño gang associate.
Witnesses identified the 15-year-old as one of the shooters, and said he associated with a Lower Valley gang.
Police used school security video and the FLOCK camera system to identify the car, which was found in Sunnyside, where the suspect was arrested.
He is currently being held in the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center.
