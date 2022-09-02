Yakima city officials did not violate a local business owner’s First Amendment rights when they cited him for fire code violations, a jury decided Friday.
A U.S. District Court jury in Yakima found that Mark Peterson, owner of H&H Furniture in Yakima, failed to demonstrate that he was targeted because he spoke out against the city’s plans to turn a downtown parking lot into a plaza.
The jurors also found there was no clear and convincing evidence that former City Manager Tony O’Rourke, retired Deputy Fire Chief Mark Sopitch and Fire Inspector Tony Doan conspired to maliciously prosecute Peterson.
The jurors reached their verdict shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. The jury received the case around 2:10 p.m. Thursday.
Peterson did not return phone calls left on his cell phone and at his business by press time.
Attempts to contact Megan Coluccio, one of the attorneys who represented the city in the lawsuit, were not successful.
City spokesman Randy Beehler said the city is pleased with a verdict that puts to rest a case that has been going on for nearly a decade.
"The city was confident in its legal position, and the jury found that what the city did was appropriate and within the scope of its responsibilities," Beehler said. "The evidence showed the inspections done at Mr. Peterson's business were what the city was supposed to be doing when the public goes into buildings that are accessible to the public."
Peterson sued the city, first in Yakima County Superior Court before the case was transferred to federal court, for malicious prosecution and First Amendment violations. In the civil trial, jurors had to find that it was more likely than not that O’Rourke and the city violated his free-speech rights and that any of the defendants maliciously prosecuted him on the fire code violations.
Peterson was required to use a slightly higher standard of proof on the conspiracy question, asking jurors to find that there was a strong possibility that the officials conspired against him.
Peterson, in his lawsuit, alleged that shortly after he and other business owners criticized the city’s downtown plans in November 2013 that Doan inspected his building, found that the basement showroom’s ceiling violated fire codes, and ordered it fixed within 90 days.
In court papers, Peterson said the ceiling issue was brought up in a 2002 fire inspection, but subsequent inspectors did not cite any violations.
Sopitch, Doan’s supervisor, upheld Doan’s findings in his report, court documents said.
Doan tried to conduct follow-up inspections of the property but was told that Peterson was not present, and he would have to reschedule when Peterson was there, court documents said.
The city filed charges that Peterson refused entry to building inspectors, a charge that prosecutors ultimately dropped “in the interest of justice” because Doan did not specify the scope of the inspection he sought to perform, court records said.
Prosecutors said he would need the owner’s permission only if he were inspecting parts of the building that were not public spaces.
The city argued during the trial that the fire code citation was not based on Peterson’s opposition to the downtown plaza plan, which voters and the City Council rejected in 2018. Instead, they said the case was about public safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.