Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a Union Gap man accused in a 2019 killing at the Yakima Inn.

Joshua James Glazier, 29, is charged in Yakima County Superior Court with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Richard Wayne Plumlee III on Dec. 17, 2019.

Police responding to the North First Street motel found Plumlee, 43, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. He died at a local hospital.

Plumlee was one of nine people killed in Yakima that year, and the last of 27 killed in the county in 2019.

Witnesses said Plumlee, Glazier and another man were in a room in the motel and Plumlee and Glazier argued over $10 that Glazier owed him, according to court documents. When the men left the room, witnesses said Glazier pulled out a gun and shot Plumlee, the documents said.

Glazier was arrested on a warrant in April. He is also facing an unrelated second-degree robbery charge in connection with a robbery at a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.

The trial before Judge Jeffery Swan is expected to take two weeks.

