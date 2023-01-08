Richard Wayne Plumlee III was either killed by his girlfriend’s nephew over a small debt, or it was another person at a North First Street motel who fatally shot him.
And it will be up to a Yakima County Superior Court jury to decide which scenario is best supported by the evidence presented in the next week at Joshua James Glazier’s murder trial.
Attorneys outlined what they believed the evidence will show in Glazier’s trial during their opening statements Thursday afternoon, following the selection of the 14-member jury, which consists of 12 jurors and two alternates.
Glazier, a 29-year-old Union Gap man, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the 2019 killing of Plumlee at the Yakima Inn.
“I want you to listen carefully. It will be complicated, but listen carefully and be attentive,” Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron told jurors. “I am confident that after you hear the evidence, apply the law as the judge explains it to you and use your common sense, you will find the defendant guilty.”
In his opening statement, Aaron said jurors will hear how Plumlee’s girlfriend identified her nephew more than once as the man who killed Plumlee, and that Plumlee and Glazier had been previously arguing over $10 that Plumlee said Glazier owed him.
But Glazier’s attorney said the only thing jurors will see is “a young man of color who was arrested by police,” and that the state’s case is based on unreliable evidence he said identifies the wrong man as the killer.
“In a case like this, you want evidence you can count on,” Christopher Swaby told jurors during his opening statements. He suggested that Plumlee’s girlfriend’s subsequent accounts of the Dec. 17, 2019, incident are unreliable.
The girlfriend, Sheila Martin, gave four different statements, which Swaby said vary in where people are and what they are doing.
“You should rely on the first version of events,” Swaby said, referring to Martin’s statement that she heard a gunshot from the parking lot while putting her shoes on.
Yakima police were dispatched to the motel at 1022 N. First St. around 10 p.m. that night for a man with a gunshot wound. Officer Harrison Sargent, who was the first to arrive on the scene, testified that he saw Plumlee lying face down in the motel parking lot with a pool of blood around his head.
A distraught Martin was kneeling next to Plumlee and said that he and Glazier had been arguing over a $10 debt shortly before the shooting, Sargent testified. When she went outside, she found Plumlee had been shot, Sargent said.
Plumlee was taken to Astria Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wound.
Officer Les Henderson also testified that Martin, who was visibly upset, told him that her nephew had shot Plumlee. She also said that, as Glazier left the motel room, she saw him make a move as if he were drawing a gun and pointing it down at the parking lot, Henderson testified.
Swaby questioned why Martin only told Henderson about Plumlee and Glazier walking out of the room and not her grandson, who was in the room with them at the time and was the first one out the door at the time of the shooting.
Patricia Ornelas, the motel’s manager, said she was in a room near the front office watching TV when she noticed the flashing lights of police cars outside. Speaking through an interpreter, Ornelas said she later saw Martin, who said that her nephew had shot her boyfriend.
She said she could not recall if she told police whether she heard a shot fired.
While she did not witness the shooting, Ornelas said the motel’s security camera system captured black and white video of two people running through the parking lot afterward, and she said one of them looked like Glazier. She said she was able to tell the one figure was Glazier based on his curly, shoulder-length hair, his height and clothing.
Glazier was arrested in April 2020 on a warrant on the murder charge. He is also awaiting trial on an unrelated second-degree robbery charge.
The unlawful firearms charge stems from Glazier’s conviction in Yakima County Juvenile Court for third-degree assault in 2009, according to court documents. That conviction prohibits him from having firearms or ammunition.
The trial before Judge Jeffery Swan began Tuesday with jury selection and is expected to take 10 days. Proceedings were postponed Friday because of illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.