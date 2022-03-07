A Yakima County jury found Randy Shea Gardner guilty of first-degree murder on Monday in the death of a man whose body Gardner unearthed for sheriff’s deputies in 2018.
Gardner, 48, also was found guilty of second-degree assault, felony harassment and first-degree unlawful firearms possession. Jurors, after almost four hours of deliberation, found Gardner not guilty of witness tampering in what prosecutors said was an effort to keep his now ex-wife from testifying.
“The jury listened to the evidence and came to the right conclusion,” said Chief Criminal Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Aaron.
Aaron said the case was also helped by the work of Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives who gathered the evidence that swayed jurors to convict.
Ken Therrien, Gardner’s attorney, said his client was “very disappointed” with the verdict.
Gardner was accused of shooting Julian Wabinga, 45, and burying him in a barn at his mother-in-law’s Gleed home where he and Wabinga lived.
Gardner had tried to blame the killing on Douglas Irwin, a man who was living on the property at the time and doing odd jobs.
Wabinga’s body was found after Gardner called sheriff’s deputies June 5, 2018, to report the body. He partially uncovered it for deputies. Gardner first told authorities in November 2017 that Wabinga was buried in the barn. A search using Yakima County Search and Rescue cadaver dogs failed to find Wabinga at that time.
In closing arguments, Aaron said the evidence clearly pointed to Gardner as the killer, despite his attempts to implicate Irwin and his then-wife, Ashley Heether.
“We have two eyewitnesses to a shooting. We have the defendant’s statement he was present when the body was put in the grave, that it was a foot-and-a-half down, the letters to the defendant’s wife, the recorded conversation (with Gardner’s father), the confession to (his cellmate in the Yakima County jail),” Aaron said.
“The defendant’s words proved fatal to his defense.”
During the trial, Heether and Irwin testified that Gardner shot and killed Wabinga.
Irwin, whom Gardner tried to cast as the killer, said Gardner forced him at gunpoint to help bury the body, warning Irwin that he’d kill him and his family if he said a word.
Aaron said the closest Gardner came to telling the truth about what happened was in a letter he sent Heether from the Yakima County jail while he was held on an unrelated charge. In the letter, Gardner said that Wabinga was shot because “of a bunch of lies” that Wabinga was stalking Gardner’s wife, stealing his mother-in-law’s jewelry and bullying his children.
“I have never had to carry the guilt of an innocent man losing his life because of lies,” Gardner wrote in the letter.
Aaron noted that Irwin testified that Gardner had been using methamphetamine heavily at the time of the killing.
But Therrien told jurors that Heether and Irwin were the ones with credibility issues.
He said Heether and Irwin could have called authorities anytime between August 2017 and June 2018 but didn’t. And when detectives unsuccessfully searched the barn in November 2017 with cadaver dogs at Gardner’s insistence, Heether signed a statement under penalty of perjury that there was no body on the premises.
“When you lie to law enforcement and live your life knowing there’s a body on your property, you’re living a lie,” Therrien told jurors.
He also challenged Irwin and Heether’s testimony that they didn’t come forward sooner because of fear of retribution from Gardner. He questioned how Irwin couldn’t have called a tip line anonymously with the information, or Heether didn’t seek aid from groups that help domestic violence victims when she said Gardner was threatening her.
“There’s always an excuse,” Therrien told jurors. “But they’re state’s witnesses; (prosecutors) forgive everything.”
Wabinga, Therrien said, would still be in the barn today if Gardner had not spoken up and showed authorities where he was buried.
But Aaron said Gardner’s alerting detectives to the body was not altruistic. Instead, he said, Gardner was doing it because he was losing control over his family as his wife sought a divorce.
In November 2017, Gardner contacted prosecutors about the crime, and in return he wanted the charges in the home-invasion dropped and to be allowed to be an informant against local drug dealers, Aaron told jurors.
Gardner initially called deputies when he wasn’t permitted back in the house, but didn’t say anything to authorities about the body until the next day when his mother-in-law told him he had to leave.
“He wanted to use (Wabinga’s) body against his wife and her family,” Aaron told jurors.
The case before Judge Kevin Naught was in its third week when the verdict came in.
