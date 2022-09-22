A Vancouver man was found guilty Wednesday of vehicular homicide in a fatal 2019 car crash.
The Yakima County Superior Court jury reached its verdict around 11:25 a.m. on the second day of deliberation in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado. Jurors had begun deliberating round 2 p.m. the day before after closing arguments.
Jurors also found Vasquez-Maldonado guilty of reckless driving while under the influence of intoxicants, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey C. Wickes said.
“The prosecutor’s office is very happy with the results,” Wickes said, adding he was grateful for the work the Washington State Patrol did on the case.
Vasquez-Maldonado was charged in connection with the crash that killed his girlfriend, Taneya Vasquez, April 22, 2019.
Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was driving a rented 2019 Nissan Altima on U.S. Highway 97 around 1:40 a.m. when it went off the road near Larue Road and went airborne for 111 feet. Vasquez, a 24-year-old Othello woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness saw Vasquez-Maldonado climbing out of the car’s sunroof and trying to pull Vasquez from the wreckage, court documents said. Troopers found Vasquez-Maldonado’s breath smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and a number of beers were found in the car, the documents said.
During the trial, Vasquez-Maldonado’s attorney, John Chambers, argued that Vasquez was the actual driver and that there was no solid evidence that his client was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
But Wickes said the physical evidence at the scene, including Vasquez-Maldonado’s blood on the driver’s side of the car’s interior and outside the car, proved that he was the driver.
His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.
