A federal jury is deciding whether Yakima city officials targeted a local business owner who opposed plans for a downtown plaza.
The eight-person jury began deliberations around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in Mark Peterson’s claim against the city and three current and former employees. The trial in U.S. District Court in Yakima started Monday.
In addition to the city, Peterson’s suit named former City Manager Tony O’Rourke, retired Yakima Deputy Fire Chief Mark Sopitch and Fire Inspector Tony Doan, alleging the officials conspired to target Peterson’s H&H Furniture with fire-code violations in 2013 in retaliation for opposing the city’s plans to replace downtown parking lot with a large plaza.
Peterson alleged in his lawsuit that his First Amendment right to free speech was violated and he was a target of malicious prosecution.
Voters and the Yakima City Council turned down the plaza project in 2018.
Matthew Mensik, one of Peterson’s attorneys, told jurors that they would need to follow a trail of circumstantial evidence he said demonstrated that the three officials targeted Peterson for speaking out on the plaza issue.
“In cases like this, you are not going to get someone to admit they did it, but there are little traces of what they did, little echoes of their conduct,” Mensik said.
But Megan Coluccio, who represented the defendants, said that the only agenda that Sopitch, Doan and O’Rourke were pursuing was “public safety, fire safety, life safety.”
“To believe Mr. Peterson’s case, you have ask yourself why? Why did these individual defendants, these public servants, do what they did?” Coluccio told jurors. “Usually, the simplest explanation is right. This is not a question about speech but about a city’s fundamental right to protect its citizens.”
In Peterson’s civil suit, in which he’s seeking attorney’s fees, lost revenue and other damages, the jury must find that it was more likely than not that the city officials used fire inspections in an attempt to silence Peterson.
Peterson, in his suit, alleged that shortly after he and other business owners criticized the city’s downtown plans in November 2013 that Doan inspected his building, found that the basement showroom’s ceiling violated fire codes, and ordered it fixed within 90 days.
In court papers, Peterson said the ceiling issue was brought up in a 2002 fire inspection, but subsequent inspectors did not cite any violations.
Mensik told jurors that Doan showing up to inspect the building after Peterson spoke at a meeting on the plaza cannot be dismissed as coincidence.
Sopitch, Doan’s supervisor, upheld Doan’s findings in his report, court documents said.
Doan tried to conduct follow-up inspections of the property but was told that Peterson was not present, and he would have to reschedule when Peterson was there, court documents said.
Mensik said that Doan had started compiling a timeline on H&H before Peterson was accused of refusing to allow inspectors in, and in drafts of a report Sopitch prepared for O’Rourke on fire inspections, H&H went from the bottom of a list of four unnamed buildings with inspection issues to the top of the list by name with a detailed description of the issues.
“You can see all the evidence that Mr. O’Rourke started scheduling senior staff meetings, talking about getting warrants,” Mensik said. “They wanted to get (Peterson) prosecuted. They wanted him to deny a fire inspection.
“Mr. O’Rourke sets the agenda, and everybody is talking about H&H.”
The city filed charges that Peterson refused entry to building inspectors, a charge that prosecutors ultimately dropped “in the interest of justice” because Doan did not specify the scope of the inspection he sought to perform, court records said.
Prosecutors said he would need the owner’s permission only if he were inspecting parts of the building that were not public spaces.
Peterson said that before the charge was dismissed, he was offered a deal in which if he pleaded guilty, he would have to pay a fine and spend a night in jail, which he rejected, according to court documents.
But Coluccio reminded jurors that the city’s prosecutor, Cynthia Martinez, testified that she filed the charges because she had probable cause to believe that there was a violation, and that the case was dismissed after weighing the potential risks of taking the case to court.
But she said that Peterson admitted in court that he has not done the work to address the concerns about the basement ceiling, nor has any intentions of doing so.
Coluccio said O’Rourke had no say over whether Martinez filed charges, nor was he the ultimate authority on city policy, as that is the council’s purview.
She said any publicity in local media on the matter was generated primarily by Peterson, not the city. And financial records show that his furniture store did not lose money during the time this was going on.
The 90-day “mandate” was only for Peterson to inform city officials how he planned to bring the building up to code, and the city would have allowed him to take the time needed to do it, she said.
“I want you to keep in mind when you go back into that jury room that speculation is not causation,” Coluccio said. “Coincidence is not causation.”
