A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish.
Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch.
Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima on U.S. Highway 97 around 1:40 a.m. April 22, 2019, when it went off the road near Larue Road and went airborne for 111 feet. Taneya Vasquez, a 24-year-old Othello woman who was Vasquez-Maldonado’s girlfriend and a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness at the crash scene saw Vasquez-Maldonado climbing out of the car’s sunroof and trying to pull Vasquez from the wreckage, court documents said. Washington State Patrol troopers found Vasquez-Maldonado’s breath smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and several bottles of beer and a “multi-pack container” of beer was in the car, the documents said.
Vasquez Maldonado was charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving, according to court documents.
But his attorney, John Chambers, told jurors that prosecutor failed to prove a key point in their case against Vasquez-Maldonado: Whether he was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.
“They didn’t prove that he was driving. That’s element No. 1,” Chambers told jurors. “After weighing all the evidence, if you have a reasonable doubt about any of those elements, you have to return a verdict of not guilty.”
He said a defense witness saw Vasquez take the wheel, with Vasquez-Maldonado in the passenger seat, when they left a gathering before the crash.
While a prosecution witness said he heard Vasquez-Maldonado say he was driving at the time of the crash, none of the other people who were there at that time he made that statement confirmed that account, Chambers said. The fact that the witness waited more than two years to report that admission to authorities, Chambers said, “defies common sense.”
Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds, the medical examiner who conducted Vasquez’s autopsy, never looked at the car to see if there was padding on the passenger-side of the compartment that would have left Vasquez-Maldonado with minor injuries, Chambers said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes told jurors that Chambers and his client conceded four of the five grounds he needed to prove to convict Vasquez-Maldonado of the crime. And he told jurors it was not their job to find a piece of evidence that would prove the final element, that Vasquez-Maldonado was driving.
“You don’t need to find a smoking gun. You don’t need to have video of (Vasquez-Maldonado),” Wickes said. “You look at all the evidence, and beyond a reasonable doubt the defendant was driving. I have to prove he was driving. I don’t have to prove those tangential questions.”
Wickes said the passenger side of the vehicle was more heavily damaged than the driver’s side, which would suggest that someone sitting on the passenger side would be more seriously injured than the driver. He said blood on the airbags also proved that Vasquez-Maldonado was the car’s driver.
Troopers said that Vasquez-Maldonado’s hand was bleeding and that there was blood on the driver’s side of the vehicle, but little on Vasquez. Also, the blood trail showed whoever was bleeding left the driver’s side of the car, court documents said, and Vasquez, who was killed in the crash, was still in the car.
Vasquez-Maldonado is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
