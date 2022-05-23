A Yakima County Superior Court jury acquitted a Norteño gang member accused of shooting at a bail bondsman.
Jurors found Hugo Guadalupe Valenzuela, 19, not guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful firearms possession Thursday.
Valenzuela was charged in connection with a Jan. 23, 2021, incident in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue.
Yakima police were in the area of the Fairfield Inn and Suites around 5:10 a.m. when they heard gunshots and drove toward the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue. They saw a car speeding away, and when they stopped it, the driver said he was a bail bondsman and that someone was shooting at him, according to court documents.
The bondsman said he thought he had been hit, but his bulletproof vest protected him, documents said. He told police he had heard shots in the area and thought they were near a house he was watching, according to court documents.
When he got to the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue, he said someone got on one knee and fired at him, and he drove off, the documents said. While the bondsman first said the person who fired was a woman, he later identified Valenzuela as his assailant, court documents said.
At the time of the shooting, Valenzuela was 17 years old, and his case was automatically transferred to Superior Court where he would be tried as an adult because of the charges he was facing.
Valenzuela, who police said is a documented gang member, has a prior conviction for first-degree theft that was originally charged as a robbery in juvenile court, as well as a prior conviction for fourth-degree assault, according to court records.
