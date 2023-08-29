Jonathan Edgar Navarro has been acquitted on all charges in a 2021 shooting at Valley Mall that left one man dead.
Jurors returned their verdict Tuesday afternoon, halfway into the fourth day of jury deliberations, finding him not guilty on counts of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter, and five counts of second-degree assault.
The second-degree assault charges were for five members of a family who were in a vehicle that was hit by a bullet fired by Navarro.
Another of the 14 shots Navarro fired struck and killed Jose Rivera De La Cruz, 23, who was waiting for a ride near the mall. He and the family were innocent bystanders.
Navarro, 28, hugged his attorneys after the verdicts were read. He declined to comment after the hearing.
Jurors found in a second round of deliberations that lasted less than an hour that the shooting was not justified, which means that the state will not reimburse Navarro's legal fees.
Dennis Hanson, one of Navarro's attorneys, said De La Cruz's death was an accident that Navarro didn't wish to have happened, but said that Navarro was within his legal right to defend himself and his friends.
"From our point of view, Mr. Navarro exercised his Second Amendment right to bear arms in self-defense," Hanson said.
He said the person who was responsible for De La Cruz's death was the man who Navarro said had threatened him in the parking lot, setting off the chain of events that led to 23-year-old De La Cruz's death. The other man died in a drug overdose several months after the shooting.
In court, Navarro testified that he had been taunted by another man in the mall and later in the parking lot, where the man brandished a gun and made veiled threats to kill him. Navarro said he opened fire on the car when the driver opened the car door, and that De La Cruz’s death was an accident.
Jurors got the case on Aug. 23, deliberating for almost 40 minutes before recessing. Deliberations continued through Thursday, Friday and Monday.
Court records show jurors asked for some of the mall security video, including one showing the actual shooting, be replayed for them.
Juror Wesley Baugh said a challenge jurors faced was understanding the language in the jury instructions on how to apply the law to the case. He said the vote to acquit came down to whether prosecutors proved Navarro had broken the law.
"The prosecutors couldn't prove it wasn't self-defense," Baugh said, adding that jurors had reasonable doubt and voted to acquit.
But he didn't say why jurors did not believe the shooting was justified.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said he was "dumbfounded" by the jury's verdict in the face of the evidence.
"The defendant will not be held accountable," Chen said. "Mr. De La Cruz never got justice."
De La Cruz's family is suing the Valley Mall's owners for wrongful death, alleging that mall management did little to curb gang violence at the mall.
