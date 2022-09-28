Yakima County Superior Court Judge Ruth Reukauf recused herself from the case of a 17-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a gang shooting earlier this month.
Reukauf granted a motion Tuesday from the suspect’s attorney to step aside from the case, citing a news report of Yakima police Chief Matt Murray saying she was “livid” that the suspect was not being held on an assault charge at the time of the Sept. 16 incident in downtown Yakima.
Reukauf told the teen and his family during what was supposed to be a hearing addressing bail that she never spoke to Murray about the pending case.
“The problem is, I can’t fix the appearance,” she said in court.
Murray, who made the remark during a legislative committee hearing in Richland last week, said he never spoke with Reukauf, but said he learned about her being upset from a third party whose name he could not recall.
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not name defendants who are being tried in juvenile court.
Prosecutors charged the suspect with vehicular homicide and second-degree unlawful firearms possession after the incident in which he crashed into another car, killing two women.
The incident began around 9:20 p.m. Sept. 16 at the corner of East Yakima and North First Street, according to police reports. The suspect’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, was driving as the suspect was waving a Mexican flag out of the car’s window in honor of Mexico’s Independence Day and people in a nearby car opened fire on them, according to court documents.
The suspect, who police said was a Norteño gang member, returned fire, according to court documents. A 21-year-old man in the car was shot in the arm, and Arreola was shot in the head.
The suspect put Arreola in the back seat of the Audi and was driving west on West Lincoln Avenue when he collided with a Nissan Sentra at North Third Avenue, killing 52-year-old Norma Carrillo and her daughter, 21-year-old Cielo Carrillo, court documents said.
Arreola was eventually transferred to Harborview Medical Center where she died, authorities said. Her death was the 12th homicide in the city this year, and the 27th in the county.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was out of custody on $50,000 bail on a second-degree domestic violence assault charge, according to court documents.
Reukauf said in court that she learned about Murray’s remarks Friday when she checked a local TV station’s website and found a story recounting Murray’s statements to the state Senate Law and Justice Committee.
Murray, who spoke before the committee in a hearing Sept. 19, was speaking about juvenile and violent crime and used the Sept. 16 incident as an example.
“The 17-year-old that I just talked about on Saturday night should have been in jail on the second-degree assault,” Murray said. “Our juvenile judge is livid because three people are now dead. It would have been better if he were in jail.”
“The quote about being livid may have been true after reading the article,” Reukauf said in court.
She met with Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter and Randy Cahn, the suspect’s attorney, Monday to discuss the incident and assure them that she never spoke with Murray about the case.
She said she made remarks in court earlier that the suspect was set to plead guilty in the assault case, which would have resulted in a 10-day sentence.
“I would suppose that the chief decided to have free license with that statement,” Reukauf said in court. “It was unfortunate.”
Reukauf said she also contacted the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, which told her that the situation was not grounds for a mandatory recusal from the case, but she could use her discretion whether to step aside.
Cahn said he read the same article Friday, and said he would ask Reukauf to recuse herself because of the appearance of impartiality the incident created.
“The bell has been rung. It cannot be unrung,” Cahn said.
Murray said it was not his intention to make things difficult for the judge. Instead, he was trying to explain to the committee what he saw as the unintended consequences of juvenile law reform efforts.
YPD’s Major Crimes, Gang and Traffic units are investigating the case and are looking for the other car and its occupants. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200.
Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.