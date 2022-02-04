A Yakima man accused of firing at police officers during a November standoff will remain in custody for now.
Leon Dwight Searles’ attorney attempted to have a first-degree assault and other charges dismissed against him because the state has failed to send him to Eastern State Hospital to restore his mental competency.
But Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld agreed with prosecutors that the delay was the result of a surge in coronavirus cases and the hospital’s coronavirus regulations.
“I can’t find at this time that this (delay) is within the control of the state of Washington,” Bartheld said. Nor does Bartheld believe he has the authority to order Searles to get vaccinated against the disease, which would speed up the admittance process at the hospital.
Searles, 41, was arrested following a 15-hour standoff with Yakima police who were initially called when a Safeway employee said Searles shoplifted $150 worth of groceries from the Mead Avenue store, according to court documents.
During the standoff, Yakima police said Searles fired on officers with a 30-06 rifle and a pistol, and had threatened to kill police. During one of his court appearances, Searles said he was allowed to defend himself by any means necessary.
Yakima SWAT team members used an armored vehicle to remove part of the South Second Avenue home in an effort to end the standoff, but police said officers never fired their guns at Searles.
Searles was charged with first-degree assault, felony harassment and unlawful firearms possession based on his 10 prior felony convictions.
He was to have been arraigned on the charges Dec. 7, but his attorney, Loren Oakley, instead moved for a review of Searles’ mental competency. At a Jan. 3 court hearing, Searles was deemed incompetent and ordered to undergo treatment at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake to restore his competency so he could be tried.
But Oakley said Tuesday that Searles has yet to be sent over, and a federal court had ruled in 2015 that defendants were supposed to begin treatment within seven days of being found incompetent.
He argued that Searles’ charges should be dismissed without prejudice, which would allow prosecutors to refile them at a future date.
“Mr. Searles should not have to languish in custody waiting for the state to give him the competency restoration he deserves,” Oakley argued.
Searles is on a waiting list at Eastern State Hospital, and could be admitted on April 4, deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nick Barrett argued. The problem, he said, is that the hospital has a shortage of resources due to the pandemic, and there is a requirement for unvaccinated patients to be quarantined before they can go into a regular ward.
Barrett said the order to send Searles to the hospital coincided with a surge of new coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant, Barrett said.
Hospital administration said Searles could move further up on the waiting list if he gets vaccinated, Barrett said. He is 55 out of 72 on the waiting list right now.
“Eastern State Hospital has responsibilities to other patients and the people working there,” Barrett said. “They believe vaccines are necessary and quarantine times are necessary. They could get sued if they waived those requirements.”
While Bartheld said he could not order Searles to get vaccinated, he compared Searles' situation to someone being held on contempt of court who could be released as soon as they comply with orders or requests.
But Oakley said Searles should not be put in the position of having to get vaccinated to get his mental competency restored.
Bartheld said that while the federal court ruling set a deadline for going into treatment, he said that was done before the pandemic, which is a situation outside the court or the state’s control.
Searles, as he has done in prior appearances, interrupted proceedings several times, demanding that he be released on his own recognizance, challenging the finding he was incompetent because he hasn't been arraigned and asking Bartheld to order Oakley to meet with him at the Yakima County jail.
