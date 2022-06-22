Convicted killer Jordan Stevens will not get a new trial, a federal judge recently ruled.
Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 3, 2019, shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama Reservation.
Stevens sought a new trial after one of his defense attorneys — Robin Emmans — reported that a mixup in her anxiety and depression medications hindered her performance at trial.
Emmans reported feeling sick during the trial and in July learned about her medication mix-up, the motion said.
Stevens' defense attorneys filed the motion seeking a new trial on Oct. 5, 2021, nearly four months after he was convicted.
Prosecutors argued that Emmans’ medication mix-up wasn’t enough to warrant a new trial in addition to the defense missing a 14-day deadline to file such a motion.
Stevens' defense also included attorneys Ulvar Klein and Karla Kane Hudson.
U.S. District Court Judge Stanly Bastian denied Stevens a new trial Thursday and scheduled his sentencing for Aug. 31.
Minthorn, 25, was shot to death in a remote area north of Brownstown. Witnesses testified that Stevens shot her because she spoke to FBI agents about a previous incident in which he was involved.
A jury found Stevens guilty June 10, 2021, of first-degree murder.
One witness at Stevens' trial, Tim Castilleja, went missing just days after testifying.
He wouldn’t come to the court, so Bastian had him arrested and he was forced to testify.
Castilleja told the jury he was afraid to testify before describing events at his Brownstown tavern the day Minthorn was killed.
Three days later, the tavern where Castilleja lived was leveled by fire. The FBI found possible human remains in the charred rubble but have yet to release further details.
