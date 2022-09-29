A judge said a 17-year-old accused of killing two women in a car crash following a Sept. 16 drive-by shooting in Yakima is a threat to the public, even with a broken leg.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld rejected the man’s attorney’s request to set bail at $80,000 and place the suspect on electronic home monitoring as he recuperates at home from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Instead, Bartheld set bail at $150,000 — down from the original $250,000 — and required the suspect to wear a GPS ankle monitor should he be released during a hearing Wednesday in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
Bartheld cited allegations the suspect fired a gun during the drive-by shooting that preceded the crash while he was out on $50,000 bail on a domestic violence charge and specifically ordered not to have any firearms.
“It shows that nobody has control over (the suspect),” Bartheld said. “He will do what he wants to do.”
The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not identify defendants who are charged in juvenile court.
Bartheld, the court’s presiding judge, was hearing the case a day after Judge Ruth Reukauf stepped aside, citing the perception created by Yakima police Chief Matt Murray telling state lawmakers that Reukauf was “livid” the suspect was out of custody at the time of the crash and shooting.
Reukauf has denied saying that, and Murray said he repeated what someone else told him. Murray said later he wasn't trying to create issues for the judge, and was trying to explain to a Senate committee what he saw as the unintended consequences of juvenile law reform efforts.
Shooting, and then a crash
Prosecutors charged the 17-year-old with vehicular homicide and second-degree illegal firearms possession in connection with the Sept. 16 crash at West Lincoln Avenue and North Third Avenue.
The incident began earlier at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and North First Street, where police said someone fired at the car that was driven by the suspect’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Yaelin Arreola, hitting her in the head and striking another person in the arm. Police are still looking for the other car and its occupants.
The suspect, whom police said was a Norteño gang member, fired at the other car and then tried to drive his girlfriend to the hospital where police said he ran a red light and collided with the other car, killing 52-year-old Norma Carrillo and her daughter, 21-year-old Cielo Carrillo, according to court documents.
Arreola died of her wound at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Her death is the 12th homicide in the city, and the 27th in the county.
Bail discussions
Randy Cahn, the suspect’s attorney, said his client broke his right thigh bone in multiple places and, when he was returned to the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center, he was initially placed in a holding cell with a mat on the floor.
Cahn said it takes three or four corrections officers to get the suspect to the bathroom, and pointed out that it took seven minutes to move him to a virtual courtroom by wheelchair for the proceedings.
The county has since set up a hospital bed and wheelchair for him, but Cahn said the suspect cannot get the physical therapy he needs and that he’s not being properly medicated because medical staff is not available at night.
While three women have died in this case, Cahn said the court should also consider the defendant’s suffering as well.
“My client is traumatized by this incident,” Cahn said. “His girlfriend, who was pregnant with his baby, died in his arms. He is depressed and having suicidal ideation.”
Cahn reminded the court that the suspect showed up for all court proceedings while out on bail in both Yakima County and Skagit County, where he is facing unrelated charges of criminal impersonation and forgery.
In his current condition, the suspect is immobile and, if he’s released, would only leave home to go to medical appointments, and to visit Arreola’s grave.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Porter argued for $500,000 bail. He said that the speedometer in the suspect’s car was stopped at 58 mph from the crash, nearly twice the speed limit for the area, and that the suspect may have been drinking at the time of the incident.
While the vehicular homicide charges deal with driving recklessly and with disregard for others, Porter said his office is waiting toxicology reports to see if a DUI charge can be added as well.
Bartheld agreed to $150,000 for the vehicular homicide case. He said the suspect’s mobility would be the same whether he was at home or in custody, Bartheld said there is better control over who can see him while he’s in detention.
“I have concerns that if he is released, we have no control over who is visiting with him,” Bartheld said.
While it will mean added expense for the county in renting the hospital bed and wheelchair, Bartheld said it was necessary for public safety.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
