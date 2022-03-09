SPOKANE — James Dean Cloud was found guilty Wednesday of murder, kidnapping and carjacking during a June 2019 killing spree on the Yakama Reservation.
James Cloud and Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were charged in U.S. District Court with killing five people at a trailer in Medicine Valley just west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
James Cloud's trial started Feb. 28. Attorneys made their closing arguments Tuesday, March 8, and jurors began deliberating after lunch.
Donovan Cloud's trial is scheduled to begin soon after James Cloud's concludes.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.