Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail.
Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
At the time of the Sept. 30 incident, Anguiano-Herrera had been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on second-degree malicious mischief and criminal trespass charges and was awaiting transfer to Eastern State Hospital.
A corrections officer was doing a walk-through of the jail housing unit when Angiano-Herrera asked him about using a phone, according to court documents. When the officer told him to talk to his sergeant, Angiano-Herrera stabbed the officer in the right side of his neck with the pencil, the documents said.
The officer had a pea-sized wound on his right neck an inch below his jaw, documents said. Jail staff said the officer has since returned to duty.
Anguiano-Herrera is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
