A 29-year-old Grandview man fired a weapon multiple times before he was shot and killed by a Yakima County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.
Grandview police were called to an apartment complex at the corner of Avenue J and Fifth Street at 11:28 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an inter-agency organization that investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The initial caller said a man was causing a noise disturbance and was naked and armed with a firearm, the release said.
Grandview police requested assistance, and Yakima County sheriff's deputies and officers from the Washington State Patrol and Sunnyside police responded.
While officers were on scene, the man fired his gun multiple times, the release said. At 12:17 p.m., call notes said the man fired shots and a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy fired his weapon, hitting the man, the release said. Law enforcement attempted to perform life-saving measures but the man died at the scene, the release said.
Other residents of the apartment complex evacuated around noon, and no one else was injured, said Yakima Police Capt. Shawn Boyle, one of the unit commanders.
The sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave per department policy. His name and the name of the 29-year-old have not yet been released.
Donald W. Meyers and Jasper Kenzo Sundeen contributed reporting.
