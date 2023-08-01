Authorities have released the names of those involved in the July 22 shooting of a DUI suspect on Interstate 82 outside Wapato.
Trooper Josiah Hanks stopped 47-year-old Elfego A. Vasquez of Toppenish about 1 a.m. for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a news release by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
Vasquez produced a gun during his arrest and Hanks shot him, the release said.
Hanks wasn’t injured, the release said.
Medical aid was provided to Vasquez and he was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was in critical condition at the time of the shooting.
His condition wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.
Hanks has been a state trooper for nearly six years and spent the past 1 ½ years assigned to the Yakima area, the release said.
The Washington State Patrol requested the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit take over the investigation.
The unit is comprised of law enforcement officers from across the Valley and investigates officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.
