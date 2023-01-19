Investigators are waiting for additional information before finishing their reports on police shootings in Yakima and Sunnyside.
Lt. Stace McKinley, who heads the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, said he is waiting for lab results before sending the reports to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic to determine if the shootings were legally justified.
The unit is comprised of detectives from agencies around the Valley who typically investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths. To maintain independence, detectives from the agency being investigated do not participate.
One case involves an incident in which Sunnyside police shot and wounded a man they say fired on officers in late October. The other involves Yakima officers firing on a vehicle driving away from the scene of a drive-by shooting in November.
On Oct. 29, Sunnyside and Grandview police went to the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway to investigate a report of shots fired, and a man fired at Sunnyside Officer Joshua Rosenow, who returned fire with his rifle, wounding the man in the hand, according to court documents.
Officers said the man, 30-year-old Jose Albarran, appeared to have lost a finger in the shooting.
Albarran is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He is currently free after posting $150,000 bail.
In the Yakima incident, Sgts. Travis Shephard and Eric Jones and Officer Tyler Fryatt were refueling their vehicles Nov. 27 when they spotted a pickup leaving the area of a drive-by shooting moments earlier on South Third Street. When the officers tried to stop the truck, a passenger in the truck pointed a gun at them, court documents said, and the three officers opened fire on the vehicle.
Nobody was wounded in that shooting.
Police later arrested the truck’s driver, Caleb Micah Kiser, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.