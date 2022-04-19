Investigators have identified the man who was shot by Yakima police Saturday evening.
Jose Trinidad Dealba, 27, of Zillah, had been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting.
Dealba is in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the unit’s commander, Lt. Stace McKinley, said Tuesday.
The YPD officers were identified as Sgt. Erik Jones and Officer Less Henderson. Jones has been with the department for six years, while Henderson has been an officer in Yakima for 4 1/2 years, according to a department news release.
YPD is conducting its own administrative investigation to determine if the officers followed department policies in the shooting. That investigation is separate from the special investigations unit's work.
The special investigations unit consists of detectives from agencies around the Valley who provide independent investigations of police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Yakima police were pursuing Dealba, who was wanted on a domestic violence charge near North 18th and Jerome avenues around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the unit. A warrant had been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear for a hearing while out on bail, according to court documents.
During the foot chase, Dealba pulled out a gun and pointed it at police, the release said, and the officers fired on him, wounding him, the release said.
The two officers are on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
Dealba was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview.
