Detectives have identified the man who was shot by Yakima police Monday night on North First Street.
Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, has been charged with first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. He is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in what investigators described as “stable” condition.
YVSIU is an interagency team that investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Shortly before midnight Monday, Yakima police spotted a stolen car in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1200 block of North First Street, and saw a man and woman standing outside the car, according to investigators. When officers approached, Zimmerman opened fire on Officers Jesus Sanchez and Jon Charroin, investigators said.
Sanchez and Charroin returned fire, wounding Zimmerman, who ran across First Street and was cornered in a row of mobile homes near Bartlett Street, according to police.
Zimmerman refused officers’ orders to show his hands, YPD Chief Matt Murray said, and officers had to use less-lethal beanbag rounds and a police dog to take him into custody.
At the time of the shooting, Zimmerman was out on bail awaiting trial on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, according to court documents. He has a prior conviction for motor vehicle theft, forgery, eluding, trafficking in stolen property, second-degree theft, taking a motor vehicle without permission, second-degree burglary and firearms theft.
Sanchez, a 13-year-veteran of the YPD, and Charroin, who has been on the force for 5½ years, are on paid administrative leave as YPD conducts its own administrative investigation of the shooting. YPD’s investigation is focusing on whether the officers violated department policies, while YVSIU is pursuing a criminal investigation.
