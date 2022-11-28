An investigation is underway after three Yakima police officers fired their guns at an armed man Sunday night, officials said.
The officers were near the intersection of Third Street and Pacific Avenue at 5:20 p.m. when a man in a pickup truck pulled up next to them, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, which handles police use of force incidents. He reportedly pointed a firearm at the officers, and the officers responded by firing at the armed man before he drove off, according to the news release.
He eluded police westbound toward North First Street, the release said.
The officers were not injured and the YVSIU does not think the man was hurt during the incident, the release said.
The identity of the officers involved had not been released as of Monday morning. The identity of the man was unknown.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident can contact Lt. Stace McKinley of the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 or Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department at 509-949-6414.
A post on the YPD Facebook page Sunday night said that the man fired at the officers. YPD Chief Matthew Murray later commented on that post to say it was not confirmed if the man shot at them.
