A 27-year-old Nampa, Idaho, man is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to soliciting sex with a minor online.
Benjamin James Cool pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes at a May 24 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.
His sentencing is scheduled for June 30.
Cool was one of 15 men arrested in November 2019 as part of “Operation Net Nanny,” an undercover operation where federal, state and local police went online posing as young children or a mother offering her children to anyone who would have sex with them.
In his plea statement, Cool admitted that he had sent text messages to someone he believed was a minor and arranged to meet with her for sex, as well as asking for an explicit picture of her.
When he arrived at the house where he was to meet a fictitious 13-year-old girl, he was carrying a box of condoms, according to court documents.
In return for his plea, prosecutors are recommending Cool serve 58.5 months in prison, three years of community custody and register as a sex offender for 10 years, according to court documents.
Cool is the third of the 15 to resolve their cases.
Bradley Vincent Tschauner, 32, of Ellensburg entered an Alford plea to first-degree conspiracy to rape a child in April and is scheduled to be sentenced June 10. John Bradley Raymond, 61, of Yakima pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree child rape and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
Of the other men, all but one is awaiting trial in Yakima County Superior Court, while David Elmo Curry, a 37-year-old Kennewick man, is being tried on attempted enticement of a minor in federal court.
