Human remains discovered May 24 in the Granger area have been identified as a Sunnyside woman missing since August.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the remains were those of Jennifer Caridad, 24. She was last seen Aug. 8, a day before an SUV belonging to her family was found at Berglund Lake, where Yakima police said her boyfriend, Aurelio Escobar, shot and carjacked another man.
The identity of the remains was confirmed by a Washington state forensic odontologist, Curtice said in a news release late Tuesday morning. The manner her death is homicide, he said, and the cause of death is pending the findings of a forensic anthropologist.
A farmer working a field off Satus Longhouse Road found a human skull and called the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, said sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
"We have no idea where the body was dumped — maybe the body was dumped further away," he said. Many farmers have been out working their fields, but she may be in an uncultivated area. There's also a canal bridge near where the skull was found, Schilperoort said.
"More than likely we will go out there to search more, to find out if more of the body is out there or not," he added. "Hopefully we do."
After the Berglund Lake incident, Escobar tried to carjack people in Wapato and Toppenish before switching vehicles in Goldendale, Yakima and Toppenish police said. Escobar — described as a Norteño gang member — then carjacked several vehicles in Oregon before he was wounded in a shootout with police and sheriff’s deputies near Medford.
Yakima police said there were possible bloodstains in the back seat of the SUV found at the lake, as well as on a tarp they found near it. Investigators also found clothing like Caridad’s. But Yakima County sheriff’s searchers and a dive team who scoured the lake and its shoreline failed to turn up any sign of her.
Escobar is awaiting trial in Oregon on three charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and unlawful firearms possession.
In Yakima County, he is facing first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful firearms possession charges in the Berglund Lake incident.
