Yakima County prosecutors charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of her stepson last week.
Prosecutors filed second-degree murder, second-degree child assault and fourth-degree assault charges against Antoinette Illona Miller earlier this week.
Miller, 25, of Yakima is accused of strangling 4-year-old Nathaniel Denton to death Jan. 12 at their home in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue. The charging document alleges that Miller killed Nathaniel while assaulting him.
Court documents state the crime was domestic violence-related and done in the presence of other children, allowing a judge to go beyond the standard-range sentence if she is found guilty.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital staff told police that Miller brought the unresponsive boy to the hospital the evening of Jan. 12, according to a police affidavit. Although hospital workers performed CPR, Nathaniel was pronounced dead a half hour later.
Hospital staff saw signs of abuse on Nathaniel’s body, and police officers observed bruising on his back, legs, arms, neck and cheeks, as well as signs that he had been strangled, the affidavit said.
Autopsy results from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Nathaniel was strangled to death, and his death has been ruled a homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
Miller was arrested after being questioned by police, and the other two children in the home were placed into state protective custody, police said.
Miller is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $750,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 28.
Police said Nathaniel’s father is not a suspect in his death.
Nathaniel’s death is the second homicide in Yakima County and the city this year.
