A 31-year-old woman was apparently shot to death at a North First Street hotel early Friday morning.
Yakima police went to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., around 2 a.m. for a gunshot victim, and found the woman, who was dead at the scene, according to a Yakima Police Department news release.
The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
Her death is the 13th homicide in the city this year, and the 30th in the county. It is also the second homicide at the motel this year, with Clayton Peter Brown Jr. being shot to death in his room on Jan. 11.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(1) comment
1983, city of Yakima had 0 homicides and 8 in Yakima County. Democrats run Yakima, WA state and federal government. Open borders, gangs, defund police, violence in schools (as Ike teachers). Shame.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.