Yakima police are investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday night.
Police were called to the 1000 block of South Eighth Street at 7:42 p.m. for shots fired, YPD Capt. Shawn Boyle said. Officers found a man in his 70s in the parking lot of an apartment building who had been shot, Boyle said.
Despite efforts by bystanders and medics, the man died at the scene, Boyle said. Witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan drove away from the location, Boyle said.
Police were at the scene looking for video that may have shown what happened. At this point, police do not have a motive for the shooting, Boyle said.
The man's death was the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the fifth in the county.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
