Yakima police are investigating a Saturday morning homicide, the second in 24 hours.
Police were called to East Chestnut Avenue between Sixth and Seventh streets around 7:30 a.m. for an assault. Arriving officers found a man dead on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds, YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said.
The man’s identity is unknown at this time, Inzunza said.
His death is the 14th homicide in the city this year, and the 31st in the county. It is also the second homicide YPD is investigating this week.
A 31-year-old woman was shot to death early Friday morning at the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is working to schedule autopsies for both victims. He is not releasing the woman’s identity pending notification of her family.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(2) comments
SSDD
Randy W.
Log in to reply
Democrat run cities and states are crime-ridden. Fact. No matter how much the Seattle Times, YHR and weak "journalists" try to cover it. Only gets worse.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.