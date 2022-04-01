Yakima police have arrested the suspected killer of a man who was gunned down outside his South Eighth Street home in February.
The 25-year-old Yakima man was already being held in the Yakima County jail on charges of eluding, hit-and-run, first-degree unlawful firearms possession and drug possession when police linked him to the killing of Gerald Steven Moore from cellphone messages, shell casings and other evidence, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect was expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1000 block of South Eighth Street at 7:42 p.m. Feb. 16 for the shooting. Neighbors said they heard gunshots and found Moore, 71, lying in the driveway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Video from the area showed a car pull into the common driveway by Moore’s home and, after turning around and bumping a fence post, the driver shot Moore twice when he came out of his home, the affidavit said.
A Yakima police officer spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle around 1:25 p.m. Feb. 22, and chased it until the car crashed at 20th Avenue and River Road, the affidavit said. The driver of the car had fled, but police were able to trace the car back to an apartment where they found the suspect and arrested him for eluding and hit-and-run.
Officers searching the car found a shell casing near the car’s windshield wiper that matched one found at the scene of Moore’s killing, the affidavit said. Police also found a .38-caliber revolver in a safe in the car’s trunk along with 100 pills believed to be fentanyl and ammunition, as well as items in the car linking it to the suspect, the affidavit said.
The suspect has prior convictions for first- and second-degree assault, and is barred from having a firearm, the affidavit said.
Detectives also said that the suspect made calls from the jail in which he showed that he knew facts about the crime that were not public knowledge, as well as a message from someone telling him to hide and clean his car.
Moore’s death was one of five homicides in the city this year, and the sixth in Yakima County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.