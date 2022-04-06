A 25-year-old Yakima man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on South Eighth Street in February.
Vincent Luis Mora-Worthington also was charged with drive-by shooting Tuesday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of killing Gerald Steven Moore, 71, outside his home in the 1000 block of South Eighth Street on Feb. 16, 2022.
Neighbors said they heard gunshots and found Moore lying in the driveway around 7:42 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene, with an autopsy finding he had been shot to death.
Video from the area showed a car pull into the common driveway by Moore’s home and, after turning around and bumping a fence post, the driver shot Moore twice when he came out of his home, according to court documents.
A Yakima police officer spotted a car that matched the description of the suspect vehicle around 1:25 p.m. Feb. 22, and chased it until the car crashed at 20th Avenue and River Road, court documents said. The driver of the car fled, but police were able to trace the car back to an apartment where they found Mora-Worthington and arrested him for eluding and hit-and-run.
Officers searching the car found a shell casing near the car’s windshield wiper that matched one found at the scene of Moore’s killing, the affidavit said. Police also found a .38-caliber revolver in a safe in the car’s trunk along with 100 pills believed to be fentanyl and ammunition, as well as items in the car linking it to the Mora-Worthington, the documents said.
Court documents show that Mora-Worthington has prior convictions for first- and second-degree assault, and is barred from having a firearm, the affidavit said.
Detectives said recordings of Mora-Worthington’s jail phone calls and messages showed he knew facts about the crime that were not public knowledge. He also received a message from someone telling him to hide and clean his car, court documents said.
Mora-Worthington is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Moore’s killing was one of five homicides in the city this year, and six in the county.
