Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a Wapato man last week.
Sheriff’s deputies and Wapato police were called to the 200 block of West C Street around 9 p.m. May 12 and found Daniel Torres, 51, collapsed on the floor, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Witnesses said two people came to the house asking Torres for money, Schilperoort said, which led to an argument that escalated into a fight. At that point, Torres was stabbed and the men ran from the house, Schilperoort said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Chief Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Torres is one of 10 people who were killed in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500, or contact Detective Dustin Dunn at dustin.dunn@co.yakima.wa.us, or call Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers
