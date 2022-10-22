The second suspect in a 2021 Yakima drive-by shooting is now in custody.
Salomon De Alba, 17, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the death of Jose “Joey” Guillermo Cantu on Oct. 30, 2021. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld maintained the $1 million bail that was set when De Alba was charged in January in Cantu’s death.
Police allege that De Alba was the driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser that chased Cantu and another man in the 400 block of West Chestnut Avenue, while David Davila-Cordero, 18, fired at Cantu from the car, striking him in the leg, according to court documents.
A man who was with Cantu called police to report the shooting around 5:35 a.m., court documents said. Cantu, 34, bled to death at the scene.
Police were able to use surveillance video from several businesses to identify the car, which was registered to one of De Alba’s family members, court documents said. Police obtained additional evidence that De Alba was driving the vehicle that day.
Davila-Cordero is in custody awaiting trial on second-degree murder in Cantu’s death, as well as first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting of Randy D. Scholl.
At De Alba’s preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman said De Alba was automatically referred to Superior Court because of his age and the crime he was charged with. Bowman argued for significant bail because De Alba posed a threat to the community.
“He shot a man to death for wearing the wrong colors. This is not something our community tolerates,” Bowman said.
Court documents identified De Alba as a Sureño gang member, and noted that Cantu was wearing red clothing the day he was shot. Red clothing is associated with the Norteño gang, but police said Cantu was not listed as a gang member.
Deleting the truth I see Meyers. Your masters don't like free speech I see. Yakima is in downward spiral and your job is to show truth, not hide it.
Gangs, cartels, defund police, no/low bail, light sentences, open borders, human trafficking, kids dying. Democrat run cities and state. Reap what you sow.
