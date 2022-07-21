Both Jon Ray Bonewell and the man he is accused of fatally shooting Sunday were legally prohibited from having firearms.
Bonewell, 47, of Mabton, whom prosecutors charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, had a prior felony conviction on two counts of forgery in 2008 and was barred from owning guns or ammunition.
He’s charged with the Sunday shooting death of Mathew James Rand, who at the time was awaiting trial on three counts of second-degree unlawful firearms possession due to prior felony convictions. He had posted $40,000 bail, according to court documents.
Yakima County sheriff’s detectives say Bonewell shot Rand during a dispute over stolen property that Bonewell was supposed to sell for Rand, according to court documents.
Deputies went to Bonewell’s home in the 5300 block of Sunnyside-Mabton Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. They found Rand, a 30-year-old Grandview resident, dead with a gunshot wound, according to court documents.
An autopsy performed in Thurston County found that Rand died from a gunshot to the head, and his death has been deemed a homicide, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said.
During Bonewell’s preliminary appearance hearing Monday, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a lower bail for Bonewell because he might be able to argue self-defense.
Bonewell, court documents said, told detectives he had been selling stolen property for Rand, and that Rand was upset because he was not selling some of the items.
Rand, Bonewell said, came into his home uninvited with a gun in his waistband, court documents said. He told Rand to go outside so “they could figure things out,” the documents said, and Bonewell grabbed a shotgun from his bedroom and went outside.
Then, Bonewell said he fired a shot in the air to scare Rand, who said he was going to shoot Bonewell, and was pointing a gun at Bonewell, court documents said. Bonewell then shot Rand when he refused to drop his weapon.
Bonewell is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $300,000.
Rand's death is the 18th homicide in Yakima County.
