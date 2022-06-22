Yakima police are investigating a gang shooting that left one dead and two injured early Tuesday morning.
Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the Rocky Mart, 1003 W. Nob Hill Blvd., for multiple people shot. Officers found a 32-year-old man critically injured with two people with non-life-threatening injuries, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
“This is another needless shooting,” Seely said. “It’s a gang shooting, and innocent bystanders got caught in the crossfire.”
The three were taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Seely said, and the 32-year-old died in surgery. An autopsy will be performed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
While Curtice said he would not release the name at this time, an entry on YPD’s online “Murder Map” identifies the victim as Juan Carlos Zavala, whom court records state is a Sureño gang member.
Seely said, based on video surveillance, Zavala, who was dressed in blue, pulled into the store parking lot to work on his car, and a store employee and a homeless person were helping him fix the car when two men dressed in red came down South 10th Avenue and opened fire. The pair then went up South 10th Avenue, Seely said.
Red is a color associated with Norteño street gangs, according to police gang experts.
Police identified the suspects’ vehicle through the video and were able to locate it, Seely said. The car has been moved to YPD’s evidence facility.
Both the Major Crimes and Gang units are working the case, Seely said.
“This is the eighth homicide in the city, and I would like it to be the last,” Seely said. It is also the 15th homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
