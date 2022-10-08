NOfficials report homicide Friday in White Swan
Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Curtice said he is contacting the family of the deceased.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
