A 15-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a home near Toppenish.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 700 block of Nation Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2022, for a report of a shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Deputies performed first aid on the girl until an ambulance took her to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Schilperoort said.
She died at the hospital a short time after arriving, FBI spokesman Steve Bernd said. The FBI is investigating the killing because the girl and the suspects are Yakama Nation citizens and the killing occurred on the Yakama Reservation.
Bernd said the FBI is looking for multiple suspects, who are at large at this time.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is scheduling an autopsy for the girl, whose name is not being released pending notification of family members.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 509-453-4859 or online at http://tips.fbi.gov
The girl’s killing is the seventh homicide in Yakima County this year.