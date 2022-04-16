Authorities have released the name of the 15-year-old girl who was killed Wednesday in Toppenish.
Anita Lucei died from a gunshot wound to the chest, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said following an autopsy Friday. Her death has been ruled as a homicide.
Her killing is being investigated by the FBI because she and the suspects in her death are Yakama Nation citizens and she was killed on the Yakama reservation.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 700 block of Nation Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2022, for a report of a shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Deputies performed first aid on the girl until an ambulance took her to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where she died, Schilperoort and FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd earlier said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the FBI at 509-453-4859 or online at http://tips.fbi.gov.
The girl’s killing is the seventh homicide in Yakima County this year.
