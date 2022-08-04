A 33-year-old Yakima man’s death has been officially deemed as a homicide.
An autopsy conducted in Thurston County found that Dennis Raymond Bridges was killed by multiple gunshots, Yakima County Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight said Thursday. The autopsy also determined his manner of death was a homicide.
Police responding to calls of shots fired in the 1300 block of West King Street found Bridges around 10:45 p.m. July 28 in a parking lot of an apartment complex at 1305 W. King St. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
King died at the scene as police and paramedics tried to treat his wounds, police said.
At the time of his killing, Bridges was listed as an escapee from federal custody after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and federal court records. He also has prior felony convictions in state courts.
Bridges’ death was the ninth in the city and among 20 in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
