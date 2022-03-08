A 35-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a woman in a North First Street motel parking lot Saturday is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
The man was originally scheduled for a preliminary appearance hearing Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, but he could not appear for medical reasons, and his case was continued. He was still listed as sick on Tuesday, with his case further postponed.
Yakima police arrested the man Saturday following a shooting outside the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., around 8:05 a.m. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman told police she had gone to the motel to talk to a possible witness to the killing of one of her family members, but wound up getting into an argument, the affidavit said. She was standing outside her car when a man came up with a gun and fired several shots, the affidavit said.
Witnesses at the scene gave police a description of the suspect, who was found walking south in the 900 block of North First Street. He was found carrying a .22-caliber, 9-shot revolver that had three spent and six live rounds in the cylinder, the affidavit said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession based on a prior felony conviction.
